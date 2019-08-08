SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Swift revealed in a recent interview with Vogue magazinehow she felt after her feud with Kim Kardashian.

Context: Swift and Kardashian had an infamous feud back in 2016 after Kanye West said something profane and inappropriate about Swift in a song, according to The Huffington Post (the Deseret News did not link to the HuffPost article because of the mature language). When Swift said she hadn’t consented to West’s lyrics, Kardashian shared a video of Swift approving the lyrics — though not the use of profanity. Kardashian then called Swift a “snake,” and so began the long-ranging feud between the two.

Swift called the incident a “mass public shaming,” adding that “millions of people” said she was “canceled.”

“I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly,” she told Vogue. “When you say someone is cancelled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being.

“You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, ‘kill yourself.’”

Flashback: Back in March, Swift talked about her feud with Kardashian in an article she wrote for Elle magazine, too. She said the feud taught her valuable lessons that she applies to her everyday life, the Deseret News reported.