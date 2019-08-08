SALT LAKE CITY — Disney announced Tuesday that a “Home Alone” reboot is in the works. And actor Macaulay Culkin, who starred in the original film, offered a glimpse at what his character Kevin would look like today.

Culkin shared a photo of himself sitting on a couch, eating a plate of food and using a laptop (yes, he’s using a mouse with his laptop). Kevin, who defended himself against a pair of burglars in the original film, has a noticeable beer belly/dad bod in the photo, too.

“This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” Culkin wrote.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

However, during the 2018 holiday season, Culkin starred in an ad for Google Home that offered another look at a modern-day Kevin McCallister. In the commercial, which I wrote about for the Deseret News, Culkin asks his Google Home for help combatting potential home invaders. Culkin recreated several scenes from the original “Home Alone” in the advertisement.

Disneyconfirmed Tuesday during an investors call that the company planned to reboot “Home Alone” for its Disney+ streaming service, as I wrote for the Deseret News. Disney also picked “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “The Diary of a Wimpy Kid” to receive the reboot treatment.