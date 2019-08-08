SALT LAKE CITY — Offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni, a 6-foot-7, 332-pound junior college All-American, will soon be joining the Utah Utes.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said he expected Olaseni to be in town Wednesday, barring anything unforeseen.

“It’ll probably take us 24 hours to get all the red tape and everything situated,” Whittingham said. “We’re hoping for Friday practice. That would be ideal.”

The recent graduate of Garden City Community College in Kansas is a late arrival to camp while completing school.

“We just know that he did his part academically. Got everything taken care of. Worked his tail off and did a great job in that respect,” said Whittingham, who noted that the NCAA is still deciding whether the London, England, product will have a redshirt year available. “It’s got nothing to do with his academics. It’s just as far as sorting it out.”

Upon his arrival at Utah, Whittingham explained that Olaseni will have some things to go through compliance-wise, as well as a physical — some hoops you’ve got to go through.

“But if we can get him on the field Friday that would be the best-case scenario,” Whittingham said. “Worst case would probably be Saturday.”

Olaseni was a first-team NJCAA All-American last season as a sophomore. He was rated as a four-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals.