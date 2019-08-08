ROY — A man was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and attempted rape after a woman said he grabbed her while she was walking down the street in Roy, strangled her and tried to rape her.

MC Korok, 19, faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, attempted rape, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

The woman told police that at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday that she was walking near 1751 W. 5050 South when someone pulled a bag over her head and started dragging her across the railroad tracks, according to charging documents. She said the man was strangling her "to the point she believed she was going to die," the charges state.

She tried to fight the man off, the woman told police, and grabbed at the railroad tracks to keep him from dragging her further, according to the charges. At some point, the woman said the man pulled a gun out of his pocket.

The woman told police the man tried to kiss her and started to pull his own pants down. She said he tried to put a rope around her neck, but she was able to block the rope and roll him off her, the charging documents say.

The woman then ran to the nearest house "without looking back" and asked the people living there for help, she told police.

About two hours later, just before 5 a.m., a man living nearby on Airport Road reported that his car had been stolen. When police later found the car on Legacy Parkway, Korok was inside it, the charges state.

Korok matched the physical description the woman provided of her attacker, according to a police affidavit. The woman had also told police her attacker was speaking a language she could not identify; Korok is from the Marshall Islands and speaks Marshallese, the affidavit said.

When interviewed by police, Korok admitted to stealing the car but denied ever seeing a woman or assaulting anyone, according to charging documents.

When police searched the stolen car, they found a jump rope inside, as well as similar grass and vegetation as had been found on the woman's clothes and in her hair, the charges say.

Korok has also been charged with one count of theft, a second-degree felony.