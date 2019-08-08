SALT LAKE CITY — If it seems superhero movies have become passé, or that Indiana Jones should have been shelved after two tries, there’s more bad news ahead: Here comes “Australia III: Return of the Foot.”

That’s actually good news for the Utes.

Kyle Whittingham is a regular gridiron Spielberg. He has no problem going to his proven formula.

Utah opened fall camp just as it has for the last five years, with at least one mate from Down Under. Yes, Ben Lennon does call his teammates “mates.” The coaching staff reached back to the same place as always, Prokick Australia, a punting and place-kicking academy that trains players in the American game.

It’s the same place Ray Guy Award winners Tom Hackett and Mitch Wishnowsky attended. This time it’s 24-year-old freshman Lennon, drafted No. 12 overall by the Australian Football League’s Richmond FC in 2013. He played in 21 matches over four years.

At first glance, the switch was a good tradeoff for Lennon. AFL players wear short shorts and no pads or helmets. American football players come dressed like Iron Man. But that’s not as comfortable as it sounds.

“I get a little bit more squeamish watching these guys out here,” Lennon said, gesturing to the Ute practice field. “People say, ‘you (Aussies) don’t play with pads; you guys are crazy,’ but I guess with the (American) players coming at you from every angle, it is a bit scary,” he said. “I’d say the hard hits are here. That’s pretty scary.”

Whittingham seldom varies from his proven routines. Hackett was a Utah punting sensation from 2013 to 2015, Wishnowsky followed. But neither had the Aussie-rules career Lennon has enjoyed. Richmond FC games are played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a 100,000-seat behemoth that passes as the Yankee Stadium of Australia. But injuries and illness slowed his progress.

Lennon says he left partly because contractual terms weren’t acceptable. Meanwhile, his interest in playing his childhood game was waning.

“I wanted something different,” he said. “I was a bit over it by the end.”

He left Richmond and moved to Prokick to launch his American career. Now he’ll be playing in a packed 45,000-seat Rice-Eccles Stadium. At 24 he’s a latecomer compared to most college students, but he wanted the American campus experience, the education and, yes, a shot at the NFL. Wishnowsky was drafted in the fourth round by the 49ers.

With the Utah place-kicking situation still unsettled, thanks to the graduation of Lou Groza winner Matt Gay, it’s all the more important they first get their punting in place. Lennon is the heir apparent. He is already on the Pac-12 preseason all-conference team.

It’s hard to fault media for predicting another Utah punting success. Hackett won the Guy Award twice, Wishnowsky once. That’s serious pressure.

No worries, mate.

“It’s the normal pressure I put on myself. It’s a bit daunting at times,” Lennon said. “But the more that’s upon me, I get more confident and the more I know I can do it.”

Lennon sees himself as a Hackett-style punter, relying on placement ahead of power. Having grown up on Aussie rules, he said he knows that game “inside and out.” But the American game is becoming familiar too. That makes him unafraid to state his football goals.

Four years of professional sports lend confidence in these matters.

“I just want to kind of pick up where Mitch (Wishnowsky) left off,” he said.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, but there’s a really big reputation that I get to hold up, so, yeah, I’m just making sure I can do this — because I can.”

As a certain Australian band put it: Got the wings of heaven on my shoes.

That should be enough to get him a starring role in Whittingham’s latest production.