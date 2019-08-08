SALT LAKE CITY — Five athletic performers sported Utah Jazz City Edition jerseys in Vivint Arena on Wednesday night, and the crowd went bonkers.

Unfortunately for their adoring fans, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell are not currently on the team’s roster.

Fortunately for Jazz fans who prefer victories over vocals, that's probably a good thing.

Regardless, the Backstreet Boys did create a buzz at their SLC concert when they came out for an encore wearing the popular Jazz gear.

Oh, and we’ll presume that they’re all wearing No. 19 for their 2019 tour and not because they’re fans of Raja Bell or Patrick Christopher. Those are the only two players who’ve ever donned that number in Jazz history.

OK, we'll quit playing games with your heart now.

All I have to give

Jazz center Rudy Gobert was unable to attend the BSB concert. He's with Team France preparing for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Though there's a risk of getting hurt while playing for your country, you could say (or sing) that The Stifle Tower's life might be incomplete if he didn't represent France in international competition.

"I'm very proud of where I'm from," Gobert told The New York Times' Marc Stein. "The emotions I can have playing these kinds of games — I would say it's worth more than money because you need money, obviously, but I think those memories and the things we can build and the pride I have is really more important than that.

"Even though we all know that there's always a risk if I get hurt. I don't think I will regret it."

In the Times interview, Gobert said he believes France can win the World Cup. He also issued some advice for Donovan Mitchell, who's vying for a spot on the U.S. national team, if his NBA teammate dares attack the rim while he's in the area.

"Pass the ball or shoot a really high floater."

I want it that way

Donovan Mitchell, who also has a tendency to make people scream for joy when he performs in the arena in that jersey, had an incredible shooting duel against Kemba Walker at the Team USA practice.

The one-minute video shows Mitchell and Walker hitting a combined 17 straight 3-pointers.

Is it really a shooting contest if nobody misses? 😮 pic.twitter.com/c3pFtTGwFD — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 7, 2019

If you listen closely, the rim is singing, "Show me the feeling of being lonely."

Larger than life

And finally, here's Australia's favorite boy band heartthrob, Joe Ingles ...