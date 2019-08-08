SALT LAKE CITY — Disneyland will host a new Halloween party that will be perfect for Tim Burton fans.

Disneyland announced it will host the new Oogie Boogie Bash beginning this Halloween season. The family-friendly event will have a focus on Oogie Boogie, a villain from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” who will unleash the Halloween theme on Disney’s California Adventure Park.

Guests will have a chance to:

Go trick or treating

Watch a parade

Talk to their favorite characters from “Nightmare Before Christmas”

Try new treats.

In Pirate Bay, guests can attend a show that includes lights, lasers and special effects.

Multiple areas of the park will remade to be ghoulish and ghostly, too. As HelloGiggles explains, Carthay Circle’s bell tower will take on a new bat theme. And the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail will have a Halloween makeover, too.