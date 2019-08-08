SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 8.

'It was very real to me': Utahn recalls emotional scene in chaotic Times Square

What Utah doctors are saying about vaping

Jazz president named new CEO for Larry H. Miller Group

Slow ballot returns trouble Utah clerks only days away from primary

Dick Harmon: BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s presence, attitude, confidence setting the tone for Kalani Sitake’s fall camp

Search underway for the bodies of missing Utah mother, son after ex-boyfriend’s confession

Salt Lake smash-off: How do Shake Shack’s burgers compare to Salt Lake’s?

Losing ground: Development eating land the size of football field every 30 seconds

