SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 8.
'It was very real to me': Utahn recalls emotional scene in chaotic Times Square
What Utah doctors are saying about vaping
Jazz president named new CEO for Larry H. Miller Group
Slow ballot returns trouble Utah clerks only days away from primary
Dick Harmon: BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s presence, attitude, confidence setting the tone for Kalani Sitake’s fall camp
Search underway for the bodies of missing Utah mother, son after ex-boyfriend’s confession
Salt Lake smash-off: How do Shake Shack’s burgers compare to Salt Lake’s?
Losing ground: Development eating land the size of football field every 30 seconds
A look at arts and entertainment coverage:
- Lottie Johnson: Why I love Lucille Ball (+ my 5 favorite scenes from ‘I Love Lucy’)
- ’So You Think You Can Dance’ now has three Utah dancers in its top 10
- Level up: For new video game music, Salt Lake City is becoming a hot spot
- This Utahn’s not Jason Bourne, but you’d never know it from the former Navy SEAL’s books
- Meet the BYU student who went to Hellfire and back — twice
News from the U.S. and world:
- Trump Comes to Console. El Paso Says No Thanks. (Simon Romero and Rick Rojas, The New York Times)
- Mississippi Immigration Raids Net Hundreds Of Workers (Richard Gonzales, NPR)
- Owner of SoulCycle and the Miami Dolphins faces outrage and calls for boycott over Trump fundraiser (Brian Ries, CNN)
- U.S. Issues Travel Warning for Hong Kong Due to ‘Confrontational’ Protests (Gerry Mullany, The New York Times)
