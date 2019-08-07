SANDY — After Utah Royals FC fell to the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 last Saturday to make it six games since the team had won, the group had a long talk in the locker room. There wasn’t discussion about needing to win every single game the rest of the season to make the playoffs, but it was understood how important Wednesday’s contest against Sky Blue FC at Rio Tinto Stadium would be.

Nothing but a win and the corresponding three points was going to be enough.

URFC certainly responded.

Christen Press scored twice on service from Lo’eau LaBonta in the span of two minutes and five seconds in the first half, Amy Rodriguez added a third goal in the second half and the defense came up with a clean sheet in the 3-0 win.

“We knew today was a do-or-die-type game where we felt like we had a must-win,” Rodriguez said. “We decided before the game started that we were going to leave it all out there. (Head coach) Laura (Harvey) said we need to be ruthless and on our front foot, do not stop, and I think that’s what you saw tonight, and I think that’s why we walked away with three points.”

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Royals FC forward Christen Press (23) jumps over Sky Blue FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan (1) as her shot finds the goal as the Salt Lake Royals and Sky Blue FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

With the win, URFC moved up to fifth in the NWSL table entering this weekend’s action. Incidentally, the team’s last win before Wednesday came against SBFC on June 15, while one of the four recent losses came on July 12.

Some slump-busting statistics from Wednesday: Not only did the goals come in quick succession, but Wednesday marked just the third time all season URFC has scored more than once in a game, and it was the first time the team has scored more than once in the first half of a contest.

It hadn’t ever scored three goals in a game this season.

Additionally, URFC entered the night having led by multiple goals for just one minute all season.

“I think scoring that second goal so quickly is something that we’ve just not been able to do, and to be able to do that and then come out in the second half and score so early in the second half was, if you could write a gameplan and write how you want a game to go, I think that would be exactly it,” Harvey said.

After a first 25 minutes that Press described as “sloppy" and "flat,” LaBonta got the ball in the middle of the field in the 27th minute and marched down without much resistance. Press got past SBFC’s back line, LaBonta sent a nice ball into the box and Press finished the job.

" I saw my amazing forwards get in the box, and I honestly was just trying to get anyone in there, because I know they are hungry for the ball. " Royals' Lo'eau LaBonta

Just two minutes later, LaBonta got the ball in the box off a long pass from Mallory Weber. The diminutive midfielder sent a cross near the goal and Press darted in for the score.

“I saw my amazing forwards get in the box, and I honestly was just trying to get anyone in there, because I know they are hungry for the ball,” LaBonta said. “Wherever it goes, they’re going to try and get to it. Especially that second one, I saw them running in, I closed my eyes and I just dinked it in there. Press with the amazing finish that put us up.”

Then in the 48th minute, Weber sent a ball to Amy Rodriguez in the area. Rodriguez wasn’t squared up very well, but she sent a shot past the outstretched arms of SBFC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and into the net.

It was Rodriguez’s sixth goal of the season, and an assist for Weber, who started in place of United States Women’s National Team defender Kelley O’Hara, who was injured last weekend as the USWNT opened its World Cup victory tour with a match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl in California.

Harvey didn’t have a timeline for O’Hara’s return, but said the club is managing the injury in hopes it doesn’t get worse.

After playing last Saturday, URFC will have another short rest, as it faces Washington-based Reign FC on Sunday.