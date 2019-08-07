SALT LAKE CITY — As fall camp rolls along for the University of Utah, the tight ends like what they are seeing as offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig develops a strategy.

“It’s been going great. We’re just implementing each play, a new play every single day, and just getting the work done — getting the play action going, the run game, and getting the passes thrown, too,” tight end Brant Kuithe said.

The tight ends, who saw a resurgence in the Utah offense the 2018 season, are planning to have even more of a role in 2019.

“No doubt. During the spring, it was duly noted that the tight ends were going to get a lot more looks this year and it looks like it so far, we’re getting a lot going," Kuithe said. "We’ve got to learn how to block first, obviously we’re working on that and we did all last year, too, but we’ve just got to focus on that and the passing game will be wide open."

Cole Fotheringham, a sophomore, says the tight ends are heavily involved in pretty much everything in the offense. He also thinks the tight ends will be involved more this year compared to last year.

“Of course, you love it as a coach for that position. You want your guys to get involved and help the team win any way you can, and last year that meant a few more receptions in the passing game, which was great,” tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham said.

Whittingham said in the spring that the tight ends will be involved in the new offense.

“I believe that Coach Ludwig uses the tight end pretty significantly in his scheme. We have a lot of personnel groups where we’ll have two tight end groups on the field, sometimes more. We’ll have at least one tight end on the field, I think, most of the time," Whittingham said. "The tight ends are involved as a major component in the running game and the passing game, so I think you’re going to see that usage of the tight ends in the offense stay consistent this year, and maybe even escalate from last year."

Kuithe has been working on pretty much everything over the summer, from route running to blocking. He also put on 10 extra pounds of weight, which will help him with blocking. Fotheringham has improved his route running, along with getting stronger, quicker and faster to help block in the run game.

Fotheringham credits Freddie Whittingham for helping him in his development, along with the other tight ends pushing each other both on the field and in the weight room.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Utah tight end Cole Fotheringham stretches for a pass during game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

Fotheringham and Kuithe, both returning starters, should be the two tight end workhorses in 2019. Last season, Fotheringham caught 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns while playing in 14 games, while Kuithe caught a touchdown and gained 227 yards.

Joining the mix at tight end this year will be Thomas Yassmin, a redshirt freshman who played rugby in Australia. He stands 6’ 5” and weighs 260. Hunter Thedford, a senior transfer from SMU, will add to Utah’s depth at the position. Thedford played in 23 games at SMU from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, Thedford caught three passes for 36 yards and also caught the game-winning two-point conversion in SMU’s 31-30 win over Navy in overtime.

Rounding out the tight end position for Utah is sophomore Scott Foley, junior Ali’i Niumatalolo and freshman Soa Rosales.

Both Kuithe and Fotheringham say the tight end position group is among the tightest-knit on the team.

“We hang out constantly. I would say we’re the tightest group on the team. We hang out all the time, talk to each other, we’re with each other pretty much 24/7,” Kuithe said.

“Off the field, we’re just as tight as we are on the field. We’re always hanging out together. On the field, we’re always cheering each other on, rooting for each other, and also getting on each other when we’re not doing something right to make sure we get right,” Fotheringham said.