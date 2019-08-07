SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah Highway Patrol cars were hit in separate crashes on Wednesday evening.

One trooper's car was rear-ended on I-215 in Salt Lake City about 6 p.m., about the same time another trooper was sideswiped on I-15 in Weber County.

Neither trooper sustained significant injuries, UHP Sgt. Nick Street said.

The driver who sideswiped the trooper in the I-15 incident, which took place near 31st Street in Ogden, was cooperative with police, Street said. The driver told police that he or she was having a hard time staying in their lane because of low blood sugar.

The driver in the I-215 crash near Redwood Road was less cooperative, Street said, fleeing from police in his car. The man, who turned out to be a parole fugitive, is now in custody.

He "just picked the wrong car to rear-end," Street said.