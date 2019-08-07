In the coming days, we'll launch an all-new Deseret News website. Before we introduce our new experience, I want to tell you why we're making these changes and why we hope our new site will serve you even better than the old one.

What will be better about the new site?

The new site will deliver content to you faster, with a better mobile experience. It will also more easily integrate with new and emerging news platforms, such as Google News, Apple News and more.

We know you get to choose what news sources you read and where to read them; we want to make sure we appear everywhere you might choose to read news.

What will be the same?

The Deseret News will continue to deliver great reporting, context and commentary on the news of the day and the complexities of changes in our home state of Utah, the nation and the world.

What’s new?

In addition to a new overall design, including a new logo, we’re simplifying our web address.

An all-new app

We’re releasing an all-new version of our iOS and Android apps, which are rebuilt from the ground up. The new app will load much faster and incorporate a much-requested feature: the ability to bookmark articles to read or review later.

A new, better comments system

We have some exciting new features that will greatly improve the commenting experience on our website. We can’t wait for you to try it out.

New frontiers

We know that changes to websites we often use can be hard, but we think the tradeoffs in terms of speed and a better mobile experience for you are worth it.

We look forward to pioneering territory that’s new to us and new to you.

Burke Olsen is head digital officer at the Deseret News.