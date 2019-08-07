SALT LAKE CITY — Herriman resident Dave Wells heard what sounded like a gunshot as he filed out of a Broadway theater in New York City after a show on Tuesday night.

All of sudden, he said, people came rushing back in saying there was an active shooter. Wells, who along with a colleague was in New York on business, and 15 to 20 other people ended up hiding in a storage closet.

"It was very surreal, a lot of people very upset. We had a few theatergoers who were crying and messaging their families, texting them in the closet. Tensions were very high," he said. "It was a definitely a very emotional experience. … Emotions were very raw."

The group spent about 10 minutes in the closet until someone called the police department and was told it was a false alarm. It turned out that the sound of a motorcycle backfiring sparked the widespread panic in Times Square after crowds mistook the noise as gunfire.

But that didn't change how people felt in the moment.

"It was very real to me," Wells said.

Wells' mind and apparently the minds of many others went straight to the mass shootings that left 31 people dead in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend. Wells, 45, said it definitely played a role in how people reacted.

"When I was told there was an active shooter, just knowing what had happened recently and having heard that as well, I thought that's what was going on," he said. "Your mind goes, 'Hey this would be a place that could be a possible place that someone would do something like.'"

A University of Utah psychology expert says collective anxiety is normal in the wake of tragedies like the ones over the weekend.

"When there's something on our minds, when we’re faced or confronted with a lot of information about a particular topic, we will tend to notice things that will fit with that information," said Craig Bryan, a U. psychology professor and executive director of the National Center for Veterans Studies.

Bryan likened it to noticing all the songs on the radio about heartbreak after a breakup.

Because the mass shootings are in the news and happened in such a short period of time, people are thinking about them a lot and paying attention to sounds and sights that they might not ordinarily assume are related to violence or aggression.

"They're making that assumption now," Bryan said.

In West Valley City, a falling sign that made a gunshot-like sound sent panicked shoppers at Valley Fair Mall rushing for cover after someone in the crowd yelled, “Shots!" on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the mall around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a potential active shooter. They arrived to find people running toward the exits, and others hiding inside stores.

A handful were arrested when fights broke out amid the chaos.

Within about 20 minutes, officers had evacuated the building and figured out the source of the noise as a sign falling over during a concert at the mall.

David Derezotes, a U. social work professor and director of Peace and Conflict Studies, said we can only assume about what people are thinking after the weekend shootings.

"The fact is we really don’t know what’s on people minds today because no one’s studied it in the last two days," he said. "We can make assumptions and it seems kind of common sense to say of course we’re afraid."

Though the tragedies are the forefront of people's consciousness, those thoughts will fade over time, Bryan said.

"If you continue to assume that danger is around the corner, bad things are going to happen, that’s where people start heading down the road toward anxiety and other problems in life," he said.

Understanding why mass shootings happen is a complex topic, Derezotes said. But something, he said, is going on in American culture. People tend to cast blame based on their own perspectives.

Derezotes related it to the Rorschach test where people see different things in the ink blots presented to them.

"It seems to me that whenever there’s yet another shooting, it becomes like that for all of us," he said.

If someone has more right wing leanings, they'll blame it on certain things. If someone has more left wing leanings, they'll blame it on certain things, too, Derezotes said.

"We simply don’t have all the answers. There’s so few people, relatively, that kill and many of them die in the incidents, so we don’t really know. It’s hard to generalize," he said.

"There’s one thing we can say. It’s on our minds for sure," Derezotes said. "There’s something going on in our country that’s unique to us. We don’t completely understand it."

That can lead to feelings of helplessness and not knowing what to do about it, he said. Young people especially have feelings of angst and are growing up fearful as they go to school and attend public events.

"It's a part of a lot of our fellow citizens’ lives that they worry about it every day. We could do better," Derezotes said.

"We can never eliminate this kind of thing completely. We could look at all these different root causes and find common ground and common sense solutions. I think it’s possible."

Bryan, too, said people could take the collective anxiety they're experiencing about mass shootings to talk about how to prevent them in the future.