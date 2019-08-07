SALT LAKE CITY — Who is Green Shirt Guy? He may be the hero we need and deserve.

On Tuesday, the Tucson City Council voted on whether to put a measure on the November ballot to designate Tucson a "sanctuary city" for immigrants.

KVOA reporter Nick VinZant shared a video that showed protesters expressing their distaste with the decision and holding up signs.

One man — a guy wearing a green shirt — began to laugh during the protests.

See the full video below.

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

And it was the man in the green shirt who caught the attention of social media.

If there was ever a video to describe international reactions to America - #GreenShirtGuy is Canada https://t.co/Xm0NGA2J0K — Zedlacher (@zedlacher) August 7, 2019

Be the #GreenShirtGuy you wish to see in the world pic.twitter.com/kyACa9qai0 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) August 7, 2019

And #GreenShirtGuy leads to the Green Penguin shirt selling out... pic.twitter.com/0tG6vmh7Yc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 7, 2019

#GreenShirtGuy should be the only person allowed to report on every Trump rally and press conference. pic.twitter.com/PohBXAzLhX — 🥞MeltLikeButta🥞 (@JWButta) August 7, 2019

We must find the green shirt guy https://t.co/RcqiamKt7C — chris person (@Papapishu) August 7, 2019

And then apparently there was another man at the meeting playing a banjo. He has since been named “Banjo Man.”

For people asking about the guy with the banjo. Here he is. #GreenShirtGuy pic.twitter.com/G2gUCiNumm — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

As #GreenShirtGuy began to trend, Alex Kack revealed himself to be the viral superstar. He told Mashable in an interview that he laughed at “how absurd it really all was.”

“I think it’s a bold statement of morality that our community needs to make, given our history with the larger sanctuary movement and the community that lives here it’s something that we need to pass,” Kack told Mashable. “Families deserve to be together and all people deserve the right to feel safe.”