Who is Green Shirt Guy? He may be the hero we need and deserve.
On Tuesday, the Tucson City Council voted on whether to put a measure on the November ballot to designate Tucson a "sanctuary city" for immigrants.
KVOA reporter Nick VinZant shared a video that showed protesters expressing their distaste with the decision and holding up signs.
One man — a guy wearing a green shirt — began to laugh during the protests.
See the full video below.
And it was the man in the green shirt who caught the attention of social media.
And then apparently there was another man at the meeting playing a banjo. He has since been named “Banjo Man.”
As #GreenShirtGuy began to trend, Alex Kack revealed himself to be the viral superstar. He told Mashable in an interview that he laughed at “how absurd it really all was.”
“I think it’s a bold statement of morality that our community needs to make, given our history with the larger sanctuary movement and the community that lives here it’s something that we need to pass,” Kack told Mashable. “Families deserve to be together and all people deserve the right to feel safe.”