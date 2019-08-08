SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not 30 to 50 feral hogs. But you could make $1,000 eating bacon for an internship, according to Insider.

West Coast burger chain Farmer Boys has a new “Bacon Internship” that will give one person a chance to do one thing for one day — eat bacon.

“At Farmer Boys, we’re firm believers in customer feedback and listening to our guests,” Farmer Boys’ Vice President Larry Rusinko said in a press release. “We felt that hiring our first ever Bacon Intern would add another layer to that philosophy.”

The intern will be paid $1,000 to taste test all of the company’s bacon items, including the Bacon Boy, Farmer’s Burger, Bacon Breakfast Burrito, and Farmer’s Chopped Cobb Salad. The intern will also taste test items that aren’t on the menu yet, according to Insider. The intern will reportedly be asked to rate the bacon strips based on flavor and thickness.

And, again, the intern will do this in only one day.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 6, interested parties can apply by doing the following: