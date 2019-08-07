SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management was fighting nine wildfires — covering a total of 19,000 acres — in northern and western Utah as of Wednesday afternoon.

It was a busy week for firefighters in the BLM's West Desert District, which responded to more than 50 fires caused by lightning strikes over the weekend.

By Wednesday, that number had dwindled to nine fires, spanning BLM-managed land, state land and private land.

The three largest fires were all in Box Elder County.

The largest of the blazes, known as the Shelter Pass Fire, was 6,401 acres. Six engines, two water tenders, two dozers and aircraft responded.

The second largest, the 5,950-acre Russell Fire, was 70% contained as of Wednesday, the bureau said. The Curlew Fire, which was 4,332 acres, was also 70% contained.

The Paint Mine Fire in Juab County and Utah County was the fourth-largest at 2,665 acres. It was 50% contained as of Wednesday, with four engines, a helicopter and a dozer on scene.

The other five fires, in Box Elder County, Juab County, and Millard County, were all 500 acres or less as of Wednesday.