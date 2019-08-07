GUNNISON — An officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison on Wednesday morning, the Utah Department of Corrections said.

The officer received injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, said department spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.

Felsted said she did not know exactly what time the assault happened. She also said she did not know whether a weapon was used.

The department has not released the names of the inmate and the officer.

The incident is under investigation.