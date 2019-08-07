1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand collaborated for a surprise duet on Tuesday night at the United Center in Chicago.

The couple performed “No More Tears (Enough is Enough),” a song from 1979 that Streisand originally performed with Donna Summer on her “Wet” album. Interestingly, Grande has her own song of a similar title called, “No More Tears Left to Cry.”

Streisand and Grande celebrated the performance on social media afterward.

“I love you so much, thank you so much,” Grande said after the performance, according to Rolling Stone.

Streisand later tweeted, “Secret’s out. Thank you @ArianaGrande.”

Grande responded, “hello shaking and crying. thank u @BarbraStreisand. don’t have words yet goodbye.”

