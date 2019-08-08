If you are young, old, have asthma or other respiratory problems, summer is not a great time to be outdoors in Salt Lake City. As “Wildfires and heat stoking SLC’s ozone problem" (Aug. 2) points out, the last two summers had a third more “unhealthy” air days due to ozone than the period from 2000-2014.

You can tell when winter air is bad — PM2.5 turns air yellow and smelly. But ozone is a mostly odorless, invisible gas. Ozone makes a beeline to the bloodstream, where it spreads toxins throughout the body.

The effects of climate change, which are upping temperatures and fires worldwide, will worsen this problem. When are our elected officials going to recognize that fighting climate change and cleaning our air are one and the same? It’s time to let your local, state and federal officials know you support legislation to curb carbon emissions. It’s time to vote for clean-air candidates, for candidates who can say “climate change solutions” without cringing.

Today the ozone is in the orange. I am playing Monopoly instead of catch with my super-athletic 8-year-old grandson. I’m protecting our lungs, because my congressman won’t. Let’s change that.

Marjorie McCloy

Salt Lake City