PROVO — It may be the best thing that’s happened during BYU’s fall camp.

The fact that sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson is out there throwing after recovering from surgery and Jaren Hall is pushing him has had kind of a cementing effect on the team.

It’s reflected in enthusiasm, optimism and confidence. While the media has only had a sliver of eyes on the product and process so far and Saturday’s initial scrimmage is closed, there’s enough thrown our way in body language, interviews, quotes and a few plays to make a hypothesis.

The Zach Attack is a thing.

It is a tangible, measurable phenomenon. Its characteristics include energy, verve and moxie. He’s got it, and it is kind of contagious.

If you really stop and think about it, if he’d shown up in a sling and was just standing around, or not there at all, the atmosphere would be totally different.

Wilson told people at June’s media day he believed BYU’s offense will be explosive. “Shoot, I expect us to score every drive. That sounds stupid to say, but I don't think any defense should be able to stop us.”

That feistiness is useful. It’s Kool-Aid currently being chugged right down the line.

And yes, it is locker-room fodder. It is a little cringeworthy, and no doubt there are some who will race to blow it up to poster size as a motivational tool. But quotes don’t make tackles, just as bravado doesn’t complete passes. Hard work and productive practice are the only sure recipe to performance.

Still, belief is a tangible element in sports. Ask the U.S. women’s national soccer team or the New England Patriots.

On the first day of fall camp, head coach Kalani Sitake told reporters he’s not worried at all whether Wilson will be ready for the opener. Period. The week that followed showed signs that that wasn’t just wishful coachspeak. And the team followed that lead.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes told a gaggle of reporters late last week that Wilson was “way ahead of where he’s been at any time” since he’s been here. Grimes had liberal, generous praise for Wilson’s mental preparation and work.

“He’s so much further along in his overall knowledge of the game, the offense and quickness in decision-making,” he said.

It’s unusual for Grimes to lavish praise, but he got close to the weeds right there.

Quarterback coach Aaron Roderick said he has a hard time keeping up with Wilson’s “insatiable appetite for football, nonstop 24-7” and it was a challenge as a coach to keep Wilson challenged, entertained and learning. He said Wilson texts and sends film clips at all hours, even weekends.

He’s a racehorse butting up against the starting gate.

His passion spreads.

On Monday, star tight end Matt Bushman told ESPN 960 sports radio that BYU plans to “not just sneak past teams and barely beat them, but blow teams out” with more explosive plays.

Bushman praised Wilson and Hall and what they’re doing, who they are and what they are capable of producing.

And yes, that’s big talk in August.

But it’s better than hearing small talk and settling for low expectations. Respect opponents, but don't get overcome with meekness.

Football is really just an organized fight with rules and whistles. It really is.

And it’s not a place for the timid or those that want to sneak through the ropes and hide in the corner of the ring. If you don’t have confidence in football, you’ve lost the battle before you run out in front of cheerleaders, the crowd and opposition that wants to disconnect your head from your body.

“Zach is one of the most charismatic sophomores I’ve ever been around,” said former BYU lineman-turned-radio show host Hans Olsen of 1280 the Zone.

“Honestly I can say, we’ve got the personnel, we’ve got the coaches and we’ve got ths scheme,” preached the Wilson in June.

The Zach Attack.

How much can it produce?

We’ll find out real fast just before Labor Day.