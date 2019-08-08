President Donald Trump views the world as made up of winners and losers. Criticize, disagree with him or cross him, and he will respond with insults and putdowns. He loves to pick fights with his critics. He demands loyalty. It is not about hating Trump. It is about who he is as a person. Many in the Republican party have become the same way. Either conform and support Trump or you are labeled a RINO and traitor to the cause.

I do not consider President Trump a true conservative. Nationalist and populist would best describe the president. The message Trump supporters are conveying is that character doesn't matter as long the economy is creating jobs and my 401(k) is up. I find it interesting that character is important if the candidate is a Democrat. Republican, not so much. Last election I voted for McMullen. Today's Republican party is so far removed from the party of Reagan I don't even recognize it. I blame a lot of it on social media and talk radio promoting a culture of us vs. them.

The days of cooperation and bipartisanship in politics are long gone, most likely never to return. Our nation needs moral leadership and honesty, not discord and division. President Trump has failed to provide that.

Neil Thomas

Harrisville