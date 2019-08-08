Why is it that insurance companies get to call all the shots in health care? They decide if doctors or hospitals are “in-network” or “out of network.” They decide what’s covered and what isn’t, and what doctors get paid. The deck is totally stacked in their favor.

The thing I’m most surprised by is that someone can see an emergency room doctor who is in their network, but insurance companies will charge you an out-of-network rate because they excluded your anesthesiologist. This is called “surprise medical billing.” Why is this even legal?

If insurance companies continue to control our hospitals and doctors, care will go down and prices will go up. Our smaller, rural hospitals might even have to close.

Congress should ensure patients and health care professionals are protected rather than letting insurance companies pad their profits.

Suzanne Gleed

South Jordan