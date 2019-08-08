SALT LAKE CITY — Actress Kirsten Dunst said working a full-time job is easier than being a mother.

Dunst spoke at the Television Critics Association Summer 2019 Press Tour about how life on set of her new show “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” is easier than her life of being a mother.

“I’m just tired all the time,” Dunst said, according to People magazine.

“It’s so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay-at-home mom,” she said.

Dunst said her mother-in-law watches her son, Ennis Howard, while she’s away.

“I was like, ‘bye’ to my mother-in-law. I was like, phew!”

Dunst said she picked one of the hardest roles of her career after she gave birth because she had a support network, according to People magazine.

“I basically went for the hardest thing that I could possibly do after having a baby,” she said. “I was with this role for two to three years. For me, it was just the perfect time frame. I had family and friends to help me.”

As USA Today reports, 1 in 5 moms and dads are now stay-at-home parents.