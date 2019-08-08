SALT LAKE CITY — Universal Orlando will be adding its fourth theme park soon called Universal’s Epic Universe, which will be an “experience,” according to the company.

“Universal’s Epic Universe will offer an entirely new level of experiences that will forever redefine theme park entertainment. Guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the destination,” the company said in its press release.

The park will include:

A theme park

Entertainment center

Hotels

Shops

Restaurants

You can see some photos of the park over at the Universal Orlando blog.