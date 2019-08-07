SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Endgame” director Joe Russo got censored for profanity during his commentary on a scene in the film.

The censored moment comes just as Thor grabs both of his hammers, which leads to him receiving a braided beard. He then stands next to Captain America and Iron Man.

“Endgame” director Joe Russo got really pumped about the scene, according to ComicBook.com.

“It’s the promise of what was never fulfilled in ‘Infinity War’ because of ‘Civil War.’ Now, here these two are standing shoulder to shoulder, ready to face him together,” he started. “And Thor’s got two (bleeped as expletive) weapons. And a braided beard.”

So what word was bleeped out? Well, “The only word which would have warranted the ‘bleep’ sound and completed that sentence would be the infamous F-word, which PG-13 movies can sometimes get away with, but Marvel Studios has opted to stay away from,” according to ComicBook.com.

Back in May, the Deseret News reported on the swear counts for each of the Avengers, prior to the release of “Endgame.” Tony Stark led the way with 44 swear words.