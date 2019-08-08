SALT LAKE CITY — You hate to see it: MoviePass tried to stop people from seeing “Avengers: Infinity War” when the film dropped back in 2018, according to Business Insider.

In a wide-ranging piece about the rise and fall of MoviePass, Business Insider reported on a number of stories about the company and how itfumbled with its viral fame. One of those stories includes MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe trying to stop subscribers from seeing “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“They said Lowe ordered that the passwords of a small percentage of power users be changed, preventing them from logging onto the app and ordering tickets,” according to Business Insider.

A MoviePass spokesperson told Business Insider that the company made a number of changes to its app before "Infinity War" so that users couldn't violate the terms of use.

The changes “reduced the number of people who were sharing their membership card with multiple people, it reduced the number of people who were buying and scalping tickets to the high demand movies, and it reduced the number of people who were buying tickets each day to various movies then exchanging them for a single movie and bringing three or four people to the same movie,” a spokesperson told Business Insider. “MoviePass purchased many millions of dollars of tickets for 'Avengers' as we did for other hit titles.”

But, as Business Insider reported, the changes didn't exactly help MoviePasss succeed. The company still lost out on its audience and cash flow, dropping $40 million by the end of July 2018. As I’ve written about for the Deseret News, MoviePass continued to struggle throughout summer 2018. Specifically, fans were outraged during the release of “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” when they couldn’t access the app because it was shut down.

“And to think they would have gotten away with their impossible plan had it not been for those meddling Avengers,” according to Uproxx.