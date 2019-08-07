RIVERTON — Administrators from 60 schools across the Jordan School District met Wednesday to assemble food boxes, hygiene kits and backpacks loaded with school supplies for students in need.

“Just to think that we’ve done something so good is going to feel really good,” said Peggy Margetts, who helped organize the effort. “It’s wonderful.”

Supplies were donated by Walmart, and after the various kits were assembled, they were packed up in boxes and readied to be sent to each school in the district.

“Our thought was that we wanted to convey to the kids that our administrators love them,” Margetts, who works in the district office, explained. “They do it quietly, and they do it in a way that’s respectful so it’s not embarrassing at all to the kids. They know if they need help, they can come, and where they can come, to get it.”

More than 2,400 care kits were assembled.

Franco Preston, assistant principal at Bastian and Welby elementary schools, said the packages of items that may often be taken for granted mean a lot to the students who receive them.

“For them it’s huge,” Preston said. “A lot of kids come to school hungry. A lot of kids come to school with their hair not done, or even showered, sometimes a week or more.”

District administrators take on service projects like this once a year, but Margetts said those have not been as big.

“We haven’t done anything to this magnitude before,” Margetts said. “We’ve done one thing, but to do all of them and then do this rotation is huge.”

While many of the supplies and packages will go to students at the start of school, many will also be kept on-hand so that administrators can hand them out as needed.