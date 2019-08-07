SALT LAKE CITY — For fans of the Burger King’s new Impossible Whopper, it seems impossible to avoid meat.

Burger King’s new meatless burger, which is entirely plant-based, is actually cooked in the same broilers as beef and chicken products from the fast food chain, according to Fox Business.

And Burger King isn’t hiding this fact. On the company’s website, Burger King added an asterisk above the phrase “100% Whopper, 0% beef” to make customers aware of the situation.

The product can not be labeled as a vegan option due to the open kitchen, according to Fox Business.

The new meatless burgers hit Burger King on Thursday.

Flashback: Burger King started testing the vegetarian burger back in the beginning of April in the St. Louis market, according to the Deseret News. Burger sales proved successful so the company decided to expand its reach nationwide.

“The Impossible Whopper test in St. Louis went exceedingly well and as a result there are plans to extend testing into additional markets in the very near future,” the company said in a statement, USA Today reports. “Burger King restaurants in St. Louis are showing encouraging results and Impossible Whopper sales are complementing traditional Whopper purchases.”