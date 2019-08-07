SALT LAKE CITY — Subway is testing out a new (prepare yourself for this one) meatless meatball sub.

Yeah, you read that correctly.

Subway will start selling the sandwich — a plant-based protein sub called the Beyond Meatball Marinara sub — at 685 different restaurants in the United States and Canada beginning in September, CNN reports.

Yes, but: According to USA Today , the sandwich will only be available as a "limited-time pilot" in Jackson, Mississippi; South Bend, Indiana; Fresno, California; Louisville, Kentucky and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“Our guests want to feel good about what they eat and they also want to indulge in new flavors,” said Len Van Popering, Subway chief brand and innovation officer, in a statement, according to USA Today. “With our new plant-based Beyond Meatball Marinara sub, we are giving them the best of both worlds.”

The goal: Subway aims to attract “flexitarian” eaters — those who are a mix of vegetarian and vegan eaters — since the sandwich includes Parmesan cheese, according to CNN.

Bigger picture: Subway worked with Beyond Meat, a Los Angles producer of plant-based meat alternatives, to create the Beyond Meatball. Partnerships are a part of the company’s comeback plan, according to CNBC.

“Partnerships are also part of Subway’s comeback strategy. In the last six weeks, Subway has announced partnerships with King’s Hawaiian for its bread and Halo Top for its first-ever milkshake,” CNBC reports.