SALT LAKE CITY — Jimmy Osmond is unlikely to return to the stage after suffering a stroke back in December, one of his brothers said, according to BBC News.

Merrill Osmond said Jimmy Osmond’s return to the stage is “off the cards” for now. He said “hopefully” Jimmy Osmond will spend the next year with family. But he doubted his brother would perform live again.

But Merrill Osmond said he plans to keep performing the brothers’ top hits.

“I think (live performances) are off the cards,” he said. “We used to be called the Osmond Brothers. Now it’s down to Brother Osmond. The amount of health issues along (the way), it’s taken everyone pretty well down, except for Donny, Marie and myself.”

He added, “The music is still there. The excitement is still there. The interest is still there from a global standpoint. Until something happens to me, I’m going to keep charging ahead, doing the things I love doing.”

Flashback: Jimmy Osmond first suffered the stroke back in December when he was performing in a play in Birmingham, England, according to the Deseret News. He was playing Captain Hook in a “Peter Pan” play. He felt discomfort and was brought to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a stroke.

