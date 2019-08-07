SALT LAKE CITY — Yes, yes, another remake is on the way. “Home Alone” is set to receive the reboot treatment for Disney+, according to Variety.

What’s going on: Disney confirmed major changes and updates to the company and its upcoming streaming platform earlier this week, including the fact that it would reboot some historic franchises for new audiences, according to Variety. Not only will see we see a “Home Alone” reboot, but we’ll also receive a “Night at the Museum” reboot and remakes of the family comedy “Cheaper by the Dozen,” which starred Steve Martin, and “The Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

Why it matters: Disney merged with Fox earlier this year, which gives the company rights to a number of projects, including “Home Alone” and the other aforementioned films. Disney will now remake those products for its streaming service.

What’s being said: “We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our (direct-to-consumer) platforms,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger during an earnings call on Tuesday, according to NBC News. He said the films will be made for “a new generation.”

Social media reaction: Twitter was less than pleased with the reaction to the new "Home Alone" film.

How you gonna remake #HomeAlone when 2019 Kevin can just text his Mom or catch an Uber 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Y1QpLjeO3G — Felichia Eaton (@FelichiaEaton) August 7, 2019