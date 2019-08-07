SALT LAKE CITY — Citing team policy, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham declined to comment on a Twitter report that running back Zack Moss had injured his hand or fingers and may be out 3-4 weeks.

“No we never talk about injuries. You’ll know when somebody is lost for the season," Whittingham said. “We report that, but otherwise until the NCAA makes it mandatory that you do an injury report we’ll never address injuries during the season.”

Moss, though, told reporters he was alright.

“I’m good. I’m good, yeah. No problems.”

Team policy prohibits the media from reporting on things such as casts and medical devices seen during interview sessions following practices.

Although Whittingham wouldn’t say if Moss practiced on Wednesday, the senior cleared that up when asked about it during media availability.

“I was out here with the guys, do everything with the guys,” Moss said. “So, yeah. I practiced today.”

Moss then acknowledged that he plans to be on the field when the Utes open the season Aug. 29 at BYU.

“Yes sir,” he said.

Moss made the Pac-12’s preseason all-conference team and is closing in on becoming the leading rusher in Utah history. He’s 569 yards away from surpassing Eddie Johnson in the record book. Moss is also in position to become the first Ute to rush for 1,000 yards in three seasons.