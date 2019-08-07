SALT LAKE CITY — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he struggled with his son not being a football fan.

What happened: Brady told Men’s Health earlier this month that he struggled to accept that his son wasn’t a football fan. He said his first son, Jack, 12, was a big sports fan, but his other son, Benjamin, 9, isn’t really into them. It’s unclear where Brady’s daughter, Vivian, 6, stands on the issue.

“Jack is just like me — he holds a lot in,” Brady told Men’s Health. “Benny lets it all out. Vivi, she doesn’t care. They’re going to be their own selves, not who you want them to be. … Jack loves sports. He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad. That was me. I’d wake up early on weekends to do stuff with my dad. That’s why I didn’t party a lot. If Dad wanted to golf, I wanted to be there with him. And if I ever missed those things, it would crush me.”

Brady thought Benjamin would have a high interest in sports but that wasn’t the case.

“I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this,’” Brady recalled. ”And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’”

”The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

Why it matters: Brady said his wife, Gisele Bündchen, taught him a lesson about accepting your children for who they are, according to USA Today.

“She left home at 14; she lived in Japan at 16 in an era with no cell phones. She lived in New York City at 17 without speaking English. In her mind, there are no boundaries,” Brady said. “‘Why can’t you do that? Why do you have to go to school? Why can’t you just leave and live in a different country?’ In her reality, you can. Coming from mine, it was very different. This is what you do: You go to elementary school, go to high school, go to college. In her mind, why do you have to do any of those things?”

Flashback: Brady and his daughter made headlines back in July after they went cliff-diving. Brady received heavy backlash on social media for letting his 6-year-old daughter go cliff-diving, according to CBS News.