SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State is bolstering its defensive front, courtesy of the University of Utah.

USU announced Wednesday that former Ute defensive end Nick Heninger is joining the Aggies as a grad transfer and will be able to play this fall as a junior and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Heninger originally walked on to Utah’s football program in 2016 before earning a scholarship in summer 2018.

After redshirting in 2016, he played in 23 games the past two seasons. He had 13 career tackles, a sack, three fumble recoveries and two tackles for loss at Utah, including 11 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries as a freshman in 2017.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Heninger prepped at Bingham High, where he earned Deseret News 5A first-team honors as a senior linebacker in 2013. He was also named the Region 3 Defensive MVP that season.

Senior captain Tipa Galeai spearheads Utah State’s defensive front this year, with lettermen Jacoby Wildman and Dalton Baker also returning for the Aggies at defensive end.