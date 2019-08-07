Kelvin Kuo, AP
Utah defensive end Nick Heninger, right, recovers a fumble off a backward pass to Southern California running back Ronald Jones II during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State is bolstering its defensive front, courtesy of the University of Utah.

USU announced Wednesday that former Ute defensive end Nick Heninger is joining the Aggies as a grad transfer and will be able to play this fall as a junior and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Heninger originally walked on to Utah’s football program in 2016 before earning a scholarship in summer 2018.

After redshirting in 2016, he played in 23 games the past two seasons. He had 13 career tackles, a sack, three fumble recoveries and two tackles for loss at Utah, including 11 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries as a freshman in 2017.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Heninger prepped at Bingham High, where he earned Deseret News 5A first-team honors as a senior linebacker in 2013. He was also named the Region 3 Defensive MVP that season.

Senior captain Tipa Galeai spearheads Utah State’s defensive front this year, with lettermen Jacoby Wildman and Dalton Baker also returning for the Aggies at defensive end.

Brandon Judd Brandon Judd is a sports writer for DeseretNews.com.