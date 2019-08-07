SALT LAKE CITY — Nickelodeon is bringing back the '90s show “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” this Halloween, and now we have our first preview.

The trailer, which you can watch below, offers a teaser to the new show, which will include three hourlong episodes that will introduce the new Midnight Society kids who tell ghost stories around a fire.

The kids will tell the story of the Carnival of Doom, which starts to come to life.

“‘Are You Afraid of The Dark?’was my introduction to the horror genre and made me a fan for life,” series writer BenDavid Grabinski tells Entertainment Weekly. “I hope we’re lucky enough to have our series do the same. It’s going to be a fun and scary ride, and I’m honored to introduce the Midnight Society to a whole new generation of kids.”

Watch the trailer below.

The original show aired from 1990 to 1996. It told the story of a group of children, called the Midnight Society, who told scary stories around a campfire.

The reboot has an interesting story. According to SlashFilm, the show was supposed to be released with a theatrical film with the same title. But the film, which was produced by Paramount, was dropped from the studio’s plans for the year.

The series will premiere on October.