OREM — After a plea deal was reached Tuesday with Christopher Poulson, who admitted to killing Emily Quijano Almiron and her son Gabriel, Orem police and FBI officials described what led to his confession and how they plan on recovering the bodies of the mother and son.

Speaking Wednesday morning at Orem City Hall, less than 24 hours after Poulson pleaded guilty, Orem Police Chief Gary Giles said Poulson admitted during his confession to killing the two between Sept. 8-9 in 2015. As part of his plea bargain, Poulson agreed to help police find their bodies.

"At this point, we have still not recovered the bodies of Gabe and Emily. We are in the process of looking and do have information, which we will not be getting into detail right now," he said, adding that it's a stressful and emotional case for his officers.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Brenda Marsh, mother of Emily Almiron and grandmother of 3-year-old Gabriel Almiron, becomes emotional as she speaks during a press conference at Orem City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. On Tuesday, a plea deal was reached with Christopher Poulson, who admitted to killing Emily and Gabriel between Sept. 8 and 9 in 2015. As part of his plea bargain, Poulson agreed to help police find their bodies.

"It's one that we have known from very early on that there was something was wrong," he said. We never thought that she had just run off."

Giles added that he might enlist the help of the public if the efforts to recover the bodies aren't successful.

Almiron and Gabriel were last seen in September 2015, when Almiron's ex-husband reported her missing. Her home and belongings were abandoned, and Almiron's red Toyota Prius was later found, with the windows open and the keys inside, in a southern Utah parking lot.

In Tuesday's hearing, Poulson admitted that he had been using meth and drinking alcohol when he babysat 3-year-old Gabriel and somehow injured the boy. He put the child to bed before Almiron returned home and went to sleep, then later checked on him to find he had died. In a panic, Poulson then shot Almiron with a handgun while she slept.

Investigators did not initially focus on Poulson, of Smithfield, but came to believe he was lying to them. He was later arrested in Hawaii, where prosecutors say he moved after FBI investigators spoke to him about the case.

Original charges against Poulson included two counts of aggravated murder. Poulson pleaded guilty to one count of murder, a first-degree felony, and manslaughter, a second-degree felony, plus 28 of obstructing justice. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he faces at least 16 years and up to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 26.

The story will be updated.