SANDY — The Larry H. Miller Group is naming Utah Jazz President Steve Starks as its new CEO effective Aug. 12.

Starks will leave his position as president of the Jazz and LHM Sports & Entertainment to assume his new role. As CEO, Starks will remain actively involved with Jazz basketball operations and continue to serve as an alternate member of the NBA Board of Governors, a news release states.

Starks joined the organization in 2007 and has held numerous leadership roles during his tenure.

