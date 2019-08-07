SALT LAKE CITY — The demand for bulletproof backpacks is on the rise in the wake of recent mass shootings, according to The New York Times.

More backpack companies are offering bulletproof backpacks for students ahead of the back to school season. The backpacks aim to protect students from potential harm suffered from a shooter’s attack.

The backpacks, which often include shields to stop bullets, can cost up to $200. They began jumping in popularity after the Parkland, Florida, shooting back in 2018, according to The Hill.

But this weekend only raised more concerns from parents and students. Shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, inspired stores to add the backpacks back to the shelf for the back to school season.

“It could be the difference between life and death,” Yasir Sheikh, who runs Guard Dog Security, which markets the product, told The New York Times.

Office Depot and Home Depot are two spots that have sold bulletproof backpacks in the past, according to the Deseret News.

BulletSafe, which produces bulletproof backpack panels, said sales have jumped 40 percent since 2017, according to USA Today.

“They seem to sell very well to parents of students who are going to college in the big city, is how I like to describe it,” said president Tom Nardone. “All their fears kind of combine in that their kids are leaving, plus the kids are going away to someplace that’s certainly more dangerous than Smallville, USA.”