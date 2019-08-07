LAS VEGAS — Random new numbers were dispersed to members of the 2019 USA men’s national team training camp roster once they arrived in Las Vegas this week.

Instead of his traditional No. 45 — worn as a nod to Michael Jordan’s legendary basketball and baseball career— Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was handed the No. 53.

His first reaction?

“It was not my choice so don’t think this was me,” Mitchell said jokingly after Day 2 of training camp at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. “I don’t know who would wear No. 53.”

" Well, I like it. I don’t think my game has any comparison to his whatsoever but I’m excited to see him dust that number off and use it a little bit. " Former Jazzman Mark Eaton, on Donovan Mitchell wearing No. 53 at USA Basketball training camp

But little did the current Jazzman know is that the No. 53 is actually off limits for Utah players. On March 1, 1996, the number was lifted in the raftersof Salt Lake City in honor of two-time Defensive Player of the Year Mark Eaton.

“For real? Then I have nothing bad to say about 53,” Mitchell responded with a laugh after learning about Eaton’s history with the odd number. “I have nothing bad. I just know that I’m blessed to be here. They gave me 53 and I’m doing my thing. If I had the choice, I would pick 45 in a heartbeat.”

Close-up of the Team USA edition of Donovan Mitchell’s #DONISSUE1 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5bBgEF50Dy — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 6, 2019

Eaton, Rich Kelley and Jeff Wilkins are the lone Jazz players to wear No. 53 over the years. After wearing No. 35 during his UCLA college tenure, the 7-foot-4 center decided to switch after joining the Jazz during the 1982-83 season because of Darrell Griffith — whose No. 35 is also retired in Utah.

“Well, in college I was 35 and don’t ask me why because I have no idea,” Eaton told the Deseret News. “And then when I came to the Jazz, Griff had 35, he was 35 at Louisville and I knew I wouldn’t ask ‘Dr. Dunkenstein’ for his number so I just flipped it around. That’s it. That’s the story. Exciting huh?”

As successful as Eaton was in No. 53, he also wasn’t naïve enough to believe that it was Mitchell’s preference to wear it while trying to represent Team USA.

“Did they run out two guard numbers?” Eaton asked. “It was probably the last one in the box.”

But then again, it’s also cool.

“Well, I like it,” Eaton continued. “I don’t think my game has any comparison to his whatsoever but I’m excited to see him dust that number off and use it a little bit.”

And if the right situation comes around for a future Jazz player to break out his retired number in the future, Eaton might give him the go-ahead under the right terms.

He’s pretty sure it won’t be Mitchell, though.

“Maybe, but I think Donovan’s got a great number with the Jazz and I don’t think he should change it, so I think we’re good but if the right situation came around, sure,” Eaton said.