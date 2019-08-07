Note: American Leadership finished with a 4-6 overall record in 2018 and was fourth in 2A North with a 2-3 record. It lost to South Sevier 55-24 in 2A first round.

ALA 2018 offensive and defensive stats

SPANISH FORK — It's always a numbers game in 3A football, according to American Leadership Academy coach Nate Porter, and he believes if the numbers work in his team's favor, then the Eagles will have a chance to be pretty good.

Last season saw ALA get out of the gate quickly, before some significant injuries derailed things and made it hard to keep up the pace.

"At this level, just a few injuries to key players can really affect you," Porter said. "We had to go through the meat of our schedule without our top guy at quarterback, so that hurt."

That quarterback was Fielding Morley, who will be play at receiver this year in favor of Jacob Negus

The good news for Porter is the amount of returning talent within the program, which has him optimistic.

"I know it's what everyone says, but so much of it really does come down to how healthy you stay throughout the year," Porter said. "Hopefully we can keep guys from getting hurt, and if we do that, I think we have a chance to be pretty good."

American Leadership Academy at a glance

Coach: Nate Porter is in his third year after leading ALA to a 8-13 record over his first two seasons.

American Leadership offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Kyle Purvis

2018 production: 30.1 ppg (2nd in 2A)

— 7 returning starters

— Spread

Key offensive returning starters

— Jacob Negus (QB): Negus was hurt for a good portion last season, but returns to lead what looks to be a very productive offense.

— Fielding Morley (WR): Morley was the Eagles' top target last year until an injury forced him to play at quarterback.

Returning offensive starters

Jacob Negus (QB)

Fielding Morley (WR)

Thomas Weight (RB)

Sam Huff (OL)

Marcus Kemp (WR)

Manuel Olivares (RB)

Karsten Lewis (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Jordan Harvey (OL)

Alec Shockley (OL)

Porter's comments on quarterback Jacob Negus:

“Last year I think he thought he was a fullback too much of the time, so he took too many hits and separated his shoulder early on. This year we’re working with him on getting out-of-bounds and throwing the ball away more. So just having him healthy will help us a ton.”

Porter's comments on Fielding Morley and Marcus Kemp:

“Fielding Morley is back, and really any time he touches the ball he could easily end up scoring. He did a lot of work over the offseson, got stronger, so we think he’ll be able to just improve this year after having a very good year last season. And then Marcus — you could say a lot of the same things about him. We have a lot of speed and we really think they’ll be as fast as any receivers we go against.”

Porter's comments on Manuel Olivares:

“Manny is going to be our full-time running back this year. He’s really fast and he’s starting to see the holes a lot better and just get more used to playing football. So we’re real excited about his progression.”

Porter's comments on the offensive line:

“That’s where we’re rebuilding. Having Sam Huff back is big, but we need a lot of other guys to step up at that position.”

Keys to offensive success in 2019: The quarterback needs to stay healthy and the offensive line needs to develop effectively. That said, the Eagles should roll again offensively and prove one of the better offensive units in all of 3A, should they remain healthy.

American Leadership defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Doug Vincent

2018 defensive production: 40.9 ppg (11th in 2A)

— 9 returning starters

— 3-4

Key defensive returning starters

— Jarius Searle (DL): Searle was absolutely dominant last season with Porter believing they've formulated a way to make him even more effective this season.

— James Carpenter (DB): One of the fastest players on the team, Porter will count on Carpenter to lock down one side of the field.

Returning defensive starters

Jarius Searle (DL)

Alec Shockley (LB)

Logan Payne (LB)

James Carpenter (DB)

Manuel Olivares (DB)

Karsten Lewis (DB)

Kaden Christensen (DB)

Jace Hancock (DL)

Marcus Haston (DL)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Nate Johnson (LB)

Duce Porter (LB)

Porter's comments on Jarius Searle:

“I don’t see too many teams being able to contain him. He was tremendous last year, but I think we’ve figured out how to play him to be even more effective for us this year. He’s a big talent and our main guy on defense.”

Porter's comments on James Carpenter:

“James Carpenter is a player who has been really good for us and we believe he’s going to be better this year. We’re working on him to be more physical and hopefully it pays off. He’ll be our leader at defensive back.”

Porter's comments on his linebackers:

"That's a position where I think we're going to see a lot of improvement. We have our returning guys and some new guys who I think will play well for us and help improve our defense quite a bit from last season."

Region 14 coaches straw poll: Sixth

Deseret News Region 14 prediction: Sixth

Key region game: Oct. 11 vs. Manti

Bottom line

The competition is about to get much tougher for the Eagles, and although they're almost sure to improve upon their play from a season ago, the level of play will be tough to overcome. The offense should be able to put up a lot of points regardless, but defensively it may prove too much to swallow considering the raised level of competition.

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — CARBON, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Ben Lomond, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — EMERY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at San Juan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — DELTA, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Juab, 7 p.m.

Oct 11 — MANTI, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — UNION, 7 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for American Leadership Academy

All-time record: 30-99 (13 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 9

Current playoff appearance streak: 4

All-time playoff record: (1-9)

State championships: 0

State championship record: (0-0)

Most played rivalry: Seven meetings with Manti dating back to 2006. Manti leads 7-0. Last met in 2012.

Felt’s Factoids: ALA is one of six private schools that compete in football. ... Eagle Jordan Lamb is one of just 16 prep gridders in Utah to return an interception 100 yards (2011).

...

Last 5

2018 — 4-6 (2-3 in 2A North — 2A first round)

2017 — 4-7 (2-3 in 2A North — 2A quarterfinals)

2016 — 4-6 (1-4 in 2A North — 2A first round)

2015 — 4-6 (1-4 in 2A North — 2A first round)

2014 — 1-8 (0-6 in 2A North — missed playoffs)

...

American Leadership coaching history

2017-current — Nate Porter (8-13)

2014-2016 — Billy Nixon (9-20)

2013 – Chase Ryan (3-7)

2012 — Bobby Kauo (2-7)

2009-2011 — David Lewis (6-25)

2007-2008 — Tom Fell (1-19)

2006 — Ron Olsen (1-8)

….

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Fielding Morley, WR

2017 — Owen Huff, LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.