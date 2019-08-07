SALT LAKE CITY — The Spokesman-Review just published an article that looks at the career path of Jazz draft pick Nigel Williams-Goss, who still carries around a classic spiral-bound organizer. Here is a highlight from the interview:

“The whole organization made sure I was part of the team even though I was away,” Williams-Goss said. “It just matched up on both sides and they had a roster spot that was open, the salary cap in the budget that made sense for me to come back.”

The NBA has been his goal all along. It’s even more satisfying that the opportunity comes with the Jazz, where GU star John Stockton crafted a Hall of Fame career. Stockton’s daughter Laura is assisting at Williams-Goss’s camp.

“I feel like the Jazz organization fits my personality,” Williams-Goss said. “They’re a lot like Gonzaga. It’s a smaller-market team with a lot of substance to them. They’re heading in the right direction and close to getting over the hump.

“As soon as I got the news it was official and I was coming back, I called (Stockton) to thank him again because he spoke to (Lindsey) during the predraft process and put in a good word for me. He was super happy for me.”

