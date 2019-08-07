SALT LAKE CITY — Disney announced Tuesday that it will create a new bundle that packages Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all in one package.

What happened: Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the new bundle during an investor’s call on Tuesday. The bundle will be cheaper or about the same price as other streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to The Verge. HBO Max is rumored to cost $16 to $17 per month as well.

Cost: The package will cost $12.99 per month.

Release date: The new package will be available beginning on Nov. 12, which is also the launch day for Disney+, according to Variety.

What he said: Iger said the new bundle will be the biggest product of Disney’s future.

“The positive response to our direct-to-consumer strategy has been gratifying, and the integration of the businesses we acquired from 21st Century Fox only increases our confidence in our ability to leverage decades of iconic storytelling and the powerful creative engines across the entire company to deliver an extraordinary value proposition to consumers,” Iger said, according to The Verge.

Flashback: Back in April, Disney said it would “likely” launch a package with all of those products, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. Kevin Mayer, the chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer division, said the company would “likely bundle at a discounted price to offer more value for consumers.”