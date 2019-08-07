SALT LAKE CITY — Back when Aaron Whitehead was attending Skyline High School, all of the teams in the Eagles’ region came from the east side of the Salt Lake Valley, and he remembers fondly as Skyline would go up against the likes of the Olympus Titans, Highland Rams and Brighton Bengals.

Entering his ninth year as the head football coach of the Titans, Whitehead’s teams haven’t always been in regions that exclusively had schools from that area, but they will this season after the latest round of realignment.

Olympus will stay in Region 6, and Highland, Murray and Skyline will also be there like they were in 2017 and 2018. But gone are Lehi and West, and in their places will be Brighton, Cottonwood and Hillcrest.

“I’m excited because this is a neighborhood region,” Whitehead said. “This will be fun. I’m excited.”

Following a 2018 season in which the Titans went a perfect 12-0 before getting tripped up late in the 5A state semifinals by the eventual champion Corner Canyon Chargers (who finished the campaign undefeated), Olympus was picked by coaches to claim the Region 6 crown in 2019, although they’ll be retooling at a bunch of key spots, including quarterback.

Whitehead isn’t shy about saying his team also has bigger goals, though.

“Each year we want to win region, we want to get at least to Rice-Eccles Stadium (the state semifinals), and I think that’s our goal this year,” he said. “We’d like to make it a step further and try to play in that game at the very end.”

It’s generally thought among coaches in the region that Highland is the other team most likely to contend for the region crown. The Rams are coming off an 8-3 season that ended in the first round of the playoffs. Like Olympus, Highland will be breaking in a new starting quarterback as well as players at a number of other key positions.

The Rams haven’t won a region title since 2009 (they’ve finished second in each of the last four seasons), something longtime head coach Brody Benson is keenly aware of.

“My goal, No. 1, is to win a region championship,” Benson said. “That’s my goal and that’s the expectation that we want to have, is to go out and win a region championship. We haven’t won one in a while, so that’s No. 1 on the board.”

Coaches picked Murray to finish third in head coach Todd Thompson’s third season leading the Spartans. Thompson has guided his team to steady improvement, as they won six games in 2018 following a two-win campaign in 2017.

Now, Murray is looking to continue to build off that solid season in 2019.

“I look at those two programs — obviously they’ve run the same scheme forever, Wing-T and triple-option — and it’s a system and they’re good at it and they’re consistent and that’s what we’re trying to get to,” Thompson said of Olympus and Highland. “If we can get to that level, be consistent on both sides of the football like they are, then I think we can compete with them for the top spot.”

The last four teams in the region, Brighton, Skyline, Hillcrest and Cottonwood, will all have new coaches this fall after going a combined 6-34 in 2018. Justin Hemm will lead the Bengals, Mike Carlson the Eagles, Brock Bryant the Huskies and Casey Miller the Colts.

“It is at the very, very, very beginning,” Miller said of where his program is at. “We have a lot of kids who have never played football before. … We’ve got 50 kids total 9-12 (grade) and we’re supposed to compete in 5A. It’s going to be interesting, but we’re just starting at the basics, basics, basics trying to build the foundation.”

Deseret News projections for Region 8 football teams in 2019

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. OLYMPUS: For the Titans, there was some uncertainty at quarterback when camp officially opened, with Frankie Goodson in the lead to get the job. There will also be inexperience at wide receiver, but running back Scotty Edwards should be excellent, and the offensive line is experienced. Defensively, linebacker is a question, but the other position groups from the state’s best unit in 2018 has experience. 2018 RECORD: 12-1. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Corner Canyon 20-15 in the semifinals.

2. HIGHLAND: The Rams will have some retooling to do on offense in their quest to win region, as the starting quarterback is undecided. There is uncertainty at wide receiver, too, although that is less of an issue with the triple-option. The good news is that leading rusher Colton White is back from 2018, as are three starting offensive linemen. Defensively, much of the line will be new and there will need to be more depth at linebacker beyond White, but the secondary has some solid returning experience. 2018 RECORD: 8-3. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Timpview in the first round, 35-10.

3. MURRAY: Jarrett Henriksen will return at quarterback for the Spartans, and there is a bunch of returning production at wide receiver as well as a few returning offensive linemen who started in 2018. Can Durrant Sinju and Nick Cooper be effective at running back? Again, with Murray the big question mark defensively is at linebacker, but there’s confidence the secondary can be excellent led by Owen Madsen and Autjoe Soe, and the defensive line should be good. 2018 RECORD: 6-7. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Corner Canyon 70-3 in the first round.

4. BRIGHTON: The Bengals have had their share of struggles over the last three years, which new head coach Justin Hemm will aim to remedy. Brighton will also have a new starting quarterback in 2019 and will also need to find new running back production, but the receiving corps and offensive line have experience. Like the Rams and Titans, there is question at linebacker for the Bengals, but the team will see some returners along the defensive line and in the secondary. 2018 RECORD: 2-8. PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.

5. SKYLINE: Under new head coach Mike Carlson, the Eagles will also be breaking in a new signal caller. They’ve got experience returning along the offensive line and at wide receiver. Can Mason Lund take on the task of being the lead running back? Like on offense, there are returners along the defensive line, but not a whole lot of returning production at linebacker or in the secondary. 2018 RECORD: 3-8. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Murray 17-14 in play-in game.

6. HILLCREST: Brock Bryant will be taking over a Huskies program that is looking to gain a level of consistency. The good news is that there is experience from last year returning all over the field. Can that help Hillcrest start to take steps forward? 2018 RECORD: 0-9. PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.

7. COTTONWOOD: The Colts have won just four games over the last four years combined despite the efforts of Bart Bowen to build up the program. Bowen is now the head coach at Logan, and replacing him is former offensive coordinator Casey Miller. He inherits a squad that will essentially be starting from scratch. Can Cottonwood find a way to make games respectable this season? 2018 RECORD: 1-9. PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.