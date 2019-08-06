LEHI — Annika Borrelli, an amateur from Alamo, California, won the Utah Women’s Open Tuesday at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club, finishing with a two-day total of 135.

Borrelli, a 19-year-old who will be a sophomore on the University of San Francisco golf team, had seven birdies on the round to go with three bogeys, a day after a bogeyless first round.

While Borrelli won the overall title with rounds of 67 and 68, South Jordan professional Sirene Blair won the $2,500 first prize with a 5-under-par score of 139. That was one stroke better than Provo pro Juli Erekson and recent Utah Women’s Amateur champion Kerstin Fotu, who each had scores of 69 and 71

Two-time defending champion Lea Garner of Ogden finished fifth overall with rounds of 70 and 71 for a 141 total, while amateur Tess Blair, Sirene’s younger sister, was sixth at 142.

This marked the third year of the Utah Women’s Open, sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen.

Utah Women’s Open

Thanksgiving Point GC (Par-72)

a- denotes amateur

135 — a-Annika Borrelli (67-68)

139 — Sirene Blair (68-71)

140 — Juli Erekson (69-71), a-Kerstin Fotu (69-71)

141 — Lea Garner (70-71)

142 — a-Tess Blair (72-70)

144 — Jamie Huo (74-70)

145 — Adrienne White (76-69), Katrina Prendergast (71-74), Carly Dehlin-Hirsch (71-74), a-Apelila Galeai (70-75)

146 — a-Jessica Sloot (73-73)

147 — Sadie Palmer (74-73), a-Cristiana Ciasca (68-79)