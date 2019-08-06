SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday named Gordon Larsen as his policy director and Anna Lehnardt as communications director.

The move follows the departure of Paul Edwards as the governor’s deputy chief of staff for policy and strategic communications. Edwards stepped down in July to become director of the Wheatley Institution at Brigham Young University.

Larsen served as Herbert’s director of federal affairs since October of 2017 and will retain his federal affairs portfolio in his role as policy director. He previously served as legislative counsel for congressional affairs at the U.S. Agency for Global Media and as a legislative adviser to Reps. Chris Stewart and Rob Bishop. A native of Kearns, Larsen attended BYU and holds juris doctor and MBA degrees from the College of William and Mary.

Lehnardt has served as Herbert’s public information officer since November 2017. Before serving in that capacity, she worked as a communications specialist on his team, executing digital and multimedia communication strategy on behalf of the administration. She holds a master’s degree in comparative literature and bachelor’s degrees in English, French and German from the University of Utah. While at the U., Lehnardt served as editor-in-chief of the Daily Utah Chronicle.

Larsen will fully transition to his new role by early fall. Lehnardt’s appointment is effective immediately.