LOGAN — A Logan teenager who fatally shoved a homeless man who he wrongly suspected of groping his sister will serve 30 days in juvenile detention.

The Herald Journal reports authorities have said the 17-year-old pushed Fife on April 23, after his sister said the man had touched her inappropriately on a bus.

Police have said Fife died after hitting his head on the ground, but video footage later indicated he did not grope the teen girl.

Fife's family says the death has left a significant void.

The teen apologized at his disposition hearing, saying his actions have been destroying him. His name has not been released.

Defense attorney Dave Perry says the effects of alcoholism contributed to Fife's death and the teen got the maximum punishment.