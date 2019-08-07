When Utah voters decided to accept federal funding to give health insurance coverage to more families and adults, they had no reason to expect state lawmakers would turn down millions in federal dollars and put the burden on state taxpayers.

That’s what happened because federal officials in Washington promised the governor and lawmakers that they could change the law so that Utah could cover fewer people with more in federal funds. Now the state is on the hook for the funds because the White House decided they could not support the promises made.

Utah lawmakers and the governor should have listened to what voters said and not those bureaucrats in Washington.

Now they have another chance to set things right and meet their responsibility to Utah voters and expand health care coverage. There is no need for any further delay when the federal funds are available for health care and state funds could go for schools and other state priorities.

The Utah Decides Healthcare campaign won more than a half-million votes in 2018. Despite this victory, state lawmakers began to craft a plan to repeal the voters’ will and replace it with a weaker, more expensive alternative. Despite the repeated warnings from state and national groups that federal officials could not fulfill their promises, these lawmakers took the risk and left thousands of Utahns without the health care coverage they won at the ballot box.

The announcement by Gov. Gary Herbert that the state will continue to seek a federal waiver instead of moving ahead to fulfill the will of the voters is the wrong move. The state can proceed with implementing expansion now through the regular state plan process, and still seek a waiver. That is the path Virginia leaders took in 2018 and families are now getting health care coverage at full federal funding while the state negotiates on a waiver.

Any efforts to further delay health care coverage should be taken as a sign that Utah’s elected leaders are ignoring the will of the voters. Continuing to negotiate with officials in Washington who misled them in the past is a sign of either ignorance or arrogance on the part of state lawmakers.

Most of the states across the country, including neighbors in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado long ago decided to expand health care coverage and help families be healthier and communities maintain a stronger health care workforce. These were decisions made by Republican and Democratic governors and legislatures. They made the decision because it was right for their states.

Utah’s governor and lawmakers know that their voters support health care coverage. They know it can be done because their neighbors expanded. The only thing stopping them is the whispers of someone offering to make a deal. Now we know those whispers are false. Now is the time to speak out loud and say Utahns deserve the health care coverage they voted to expand.