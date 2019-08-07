Given the current state of our country and our behavior in it, with widespread preening on selfies, self-promoting tweets and other social media displays of excess pride, rejection of the concept of objective moral standards, yet scolding, grousing and even major flaps over minor issues resulting in screeching Twitter-attacks on others, false accusations and name-calling, as well as virulent tribalism, fly-by-night business and political activities, no-holds-barred power seeking, anything to get ahead in the pecking order, etc., is it time to consider renaming our national bird?

I suggest: "The Bald Ego."

Greg Mayer

Bountiful