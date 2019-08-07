On July 27 we celebrated the 66th anniversary of the armistice between North and South Korea. Today it appears that barely any country outside of the U.S. is involved in efforts to bring peace between North and South Korea.

When North Korea invaded South Korea in 1950, 53 of the 60 countries, members of the United Nations, voted against what North Korea was doing, and 16 nations sent personnel to assist in the "police action."

The U.S. needs to have the help and support of other countries to achieve what is necessary to bring peace to Korea and end the armistice.

Today Kim Jong Un speaks and protests as though the U.S. is practicing to attack North Korea as our military has its annual drills in Korea. Kim Jong Un doesn't wish to acknowledge who started all this — his grandfather, Kim Il-sung.

What Kim Il-sung started in 1950 is technically still alive; only an "armistice" stopped the aggression initiated by North Korea. North Korea needs to surrender its arms and stop its nuclear efforts.

History books describe the forces fighting the North Korean invaders as U.N. forces, not U.S. forces. The U.S. needs to do all we can to get the U.N. to help overcome this 66-year-old "armistice" to bring peace to Korea.

J. Rulon Teerlink

Millcreek