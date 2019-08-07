Today's headline: "What ignites such violence? Shootings put focus on guns, white supremacy, mental health, video games." This is part of it. What I see is a lot of "hate." Those who don't like President Trump put the blame on him. These problems were with us long before he was voted as president. I believe it has escalated in part by all those who post nasty pictures, words, jokes, etc. It has escalated in part by the Democrats who should be focused on the problems of our country, and not destroying Donald Trump.

It has escalated in part by the Republicans not being able to be nice and do what they should do. Weren't we taught, "You can catch more flies with honey than vinegar"? Weren't we taught that hate is of the devil? Weren't we taught to love one another? All I see is hate branching out into every walk of life. I think it is getting to our youth, into our homes and into our minds. I pray that we might all come to our senses and ask, "What can I do to foster peace to get this hatred out of our lives?"

Margaret Hansen

Cottonwood Heights